Historically, the job of Celtic manager is one of the comfiest in European football.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish giants come with straightforward expectations, relative to other top jobs in football - beat Rangers to the league title and try to make some progress in the Champions League.

Somehow, former Liverpool and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has manage to make a complete hash of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his second stint at Celtic Park, Rodgers has steered the club to an early exit out of Europe, failing to even qualify for the Champions League, and second in the Scottish Premiership; ahead of Rangers in fifth but eight points adrift of league leaders Hearts.

Following Rodgers’ departure earlier this week, Martin O’Neill has been put in charge as interim manager while a permanent replacement is found.

According to Shane Orton from SportsCasting, there are plenty of top-quality candidates in the running - including ex-Spurs and Nottingham Forest manager, Ange Postecoglou.

He said: “With Martin O’Neill currently in interim charge alongside Shaun Maloney, attention has already turned to who will take the Celtic job on a permanent basis. Kieran McKenna leads the betting, with Robbie Keane and former boss Ange Postecoglou also high on the shortlist, reportedly forming a three-man frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been fresh support in the market for Wales manager Craig Bellamy, while Kevin Muscat would be a real plot twist given his previous links to the Rangers job. With the club at a crossroads, it’s no surprise to see plenty of interest and movement as fans speculate over who’ll take the reins next.”

Here are the full odds for the next Celtic manager:

Kieran McKenna 7/4

Robbie Keane 3/1

Ange Postecoglou 4/1

Craig Bellamy 7/1

Shaun Maloney 9/1

Martin O’Neill 12/1

Kevin Muscat 14/1

Damien Duff 16/1

Wilfried Nancy 16/1

Marco Rose 20/1

Michael Carrick 20/1