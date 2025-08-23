Match Of The Day is back on our screens, bringing football fans results and analysis of the biggest matches in the country.

The BBC’s flagship sports programme returned to schedules last week, coinciding with the opening fixtures of the 2025/26 Premier League season. It was all change for the show, as new hosts Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates kicked off their tenure as presenters.

The trio were announced as replacements for Gary Lineker, following his departure from the show. Lineker, who hosted the show for 26 years, had previously announced his intention to step down as host ended up but severing his relationship with the BBC earlier than planned following a row over social media posts that were seen to be anti-semitic. Lineker has since apologised for the incident.

In an attempt to move on from the controversy, Match Of The Day returned with its new line up for the 2025/26 season, with Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan ushering in the new era during last week’s episodes.

Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman share presenting duties on the new-look Match Of The Day following the departure of Gary Lineker. | BBC / Charlie Clift

What time is Match Of The Day on tonight?

Match Of The Day will be shown at 10.20pm on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, August 23. The episode will include highlights from the Premier League fixtures taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. These matches include:

Match Of The Day will return to screens at 10.30pm on Sunday, August 24. The matches included in the highlights will include:

Who is hosting Match Of The Day tonight?

Kelly Cates makes her debut appearance as presenter on Saturday night’s MOTD episode. The sports presenter is the only remaining member of the presenting trio to not yet lead a show, with Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan at the helm during the opening weekend of the season. Kelly will be joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for expert analysis of the games.

On sunday, Gabby Logan will lead the show. Former England goalie Rob Green has so far been confirmed as a panelist.