Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman share presenting duties on the new-look Match Of The Day following the departure of Gary Lineker. | BBC / Charlie Clift

Match of The Day returns this weekend with analysis and results from the biggest matches in the country.

The sports show is back again with highlights from this weekend’s Premier League fixtures. There are some huge matches on the fixture sheet this weekend, meaning many footie fans will be wanting to tune in to catch the latest results and analysis from the MOTD team.

The Merseyside derby will kick off the weekend, as Liverpool host city rivals Everton at Anfield. The two side last met in April, with the reigning league champions earning a 1-0 win over the Toffees, but after a decent start to the 225/26 season for Everton thanks to Jack Grealish, could an upset be on the cards?

Elsewhere in the league, a struggling Manchester United are hoping to get their season fully on track after a shaky start and a 3-0 defeat to city rivals Manchester City last weekend. Chelsea, who are so far unbeaten in the league, face the side at Old Trafford.

Manchester City and Arsenal go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal have been solid so far this season, but Erling Haaland appears to have possibly found his stride already after twice scoring in the Manchester derby last weekend and netting a Champions League goal against Napoli that has seen him become the quickest player to reach 50 CL goals.

What time is Match Of The Day on tonight?

Match Of The Day will air at 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 20. The Saturday night episode will feature results and analysis from Premier League matches that took place on Saturday afternoon. These matches are:

Liverpool v Everton

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Leeds United

Manchester United v Chelsea

Fulham v Brentford

Sunday night’s episode of Match Of The Day will air at 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Matches covered in this episode will be:

Sunderland v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Who is hosting Match Of The Day tonight?

Saturday’s episode will be hosted by Kelly Cates, She will be joined in the studio by Wayne Rooney and Danny Murphy to breakdown the Saturday matches for footie fans.

Mark Chapman will take the reins for Sunday night’s show. Mark will be joined by Shay Given and Theo Walcott for analysis of the day’s matches