Match Of The Day returns with highlights from this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

The hosting trio of Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates are into the run of the season now after beginning their stint as the new permanent hosting team for the long-running sports programme. They replaces Gary Lineker, who left the show after 26 years in the main chair.

With some huge fixtures set to take place this weekend, including an exciting match-up between last season’s top two teams Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as a West London derby between Chelsea and Fulham.

What time is Match Of The Day on at tonight?

Match Of The Day will return to screens at 10.20pm on Saturday, August 30. This episode will cover matches from Saturday afternoon, including:

Match Of The Day will return on Sunday, August 31 at 10.30pm. This episode will cover highlights and analysis of matches from Sunday afternoon, including:

Who is hosting Match Of The Day tonight?

Mark Chapman takes up hosting duties on Saturday night. He will be joined by Danny Murphy and Steph Houghton for insight and analysis of the day’s matches.

Kelly Cates will host Sunday night’s show, with analysis coming from ex-players Wayne Rooney and Joe Hart.