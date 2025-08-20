The BBC has issued a huge new update for football fans with more matches set to be shown on free-to-air television this season.

The broadcaster has confirmed that BBC Sport has secured a multi-year deal to show Bundesliga matches for the start of the 2025/26 season. As part of the new deal, one match from Germany’s top flight will be shown for free in the UK each week, starting with reigning champions Bayern Munich’s opening fixture against RB Leipzig on Friday, August 22.

This means that England fans will be able to catch Karry Kane in action for free as part of BBC Sport’s coverage of the match. The matches will be available to watch live on the BBC Sport website, as well as live on BBC iPlayer every Friday night.

The BBC has confirmed that it will broadcast a free-to-watch game form Germany's top flight league, Bundesliga, weekly as part of BBC Sport's coverage. | Getty Images

The Friday night Bundesliga fixtures will include the 7.30pm kick-offs. The fixtures confirmed for coverage so far include:

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - August 22

Hamburger FC v FC St Pauli - August 29

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - September 12

VfB Stuttgart v FC St Pauli - September 19

Bayern Munich v SV Werder Bremen - September 26

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, says: “To be able to include Bundesliga matches within our live football offering is phenomenal, especially Bayern Munich’s opening game with England’s captain Harry Kane.

“I’m proud BBC Sport has such an impressive portfolio of football coverage across all of our platforms - from live games to highlights, digital clips to breaking news on the website, we’ve got fans covered this season.”

The Bundesliga season will get underway on Friday, August 22. Bayern Munich will be hoping to kick-off their 2025/26 campaign strong with a win over RB Leipzig, who had a disappointing end to last season when they finished in 7th, just outside of European qualification.

Harry Kane lifted his first major trophy last season, with Bayern ending the 2024/25 season 13 points ahead of closest rivals Leverkusen.