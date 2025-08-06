Liverpool star tempted by Jurgen Klopp to join RB Leipzig after stellar Euros campaign
Elliott is open to joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with Jurgen Klopp personally driving the move behind the scenes, according to TalkSport.
Now Red Bull’s head of global football, Klopp is pushing to reunite with Elliott - one of his regrets from Liverpool - having admitted that the midfielder “didn’t play often enough” during his time at Anfield.
Leipzig have made contact with Liverpool over a transfer, with the Premier League champions valuing Elliott at more than £40m.
The 22-year-old made just two league starts last season, despite 28 appearances overall, contributing five goals and three assists.
Leipzig are preparing for the likely departure of Xavi Simons to Chelsea and view Elliott as an ideal replacement.
The Bundesliga club are suffering a bit of an exodus this summer, with Benjamin Sesko set to join Manchester United and fellow striker Lois Openda linked with both Newcastle United and Sunderland.
Elliott is coming off a standout summer, having scored five goals and won player of the tournament at the under-21 Euros with England.
West Ham had discussions with the Englishman but appear to have backed off due to his high price tag.
