Liverpool and England ace Harvey Elliott is ready to leave the Premier League in search of regular minutes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott is open to joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with Jurgen Klopp personally driving the move behind the scenes, according to TalkSport.

Now Red Bull’s head of global football, Klopp is pushing to reunite with Elliott - one of his regrets from Liverpool - having admitted that the midfielder “didn’t play often enough” during his time at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leipzig have made contact with Liverpool over a transfer, with the Premier League champions valuing Elliott at more than £40m.

The 22-year-old made just two league starts last season, despite 28 appearances overall, contributing five goals and three assists.

Leipzig are preparing for the likely departure of Xavi Simons to Chelsea and view Elliott as an ideal replacement.

The Bundesliga club are suffering a bit of an exodus this summer, with Benjamin Sesko set to join Manchester United and fellow striker Lois Openda linked with both Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott is coming off a standout summer, having scored five goals and won player of the tournament at the under-21 Euros with England.

West Ham had discussions with the Englishman but appear to have backed off due to his high price tag.