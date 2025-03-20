Star presenter Matt Baker has revealed he is shelving his Channel 4 travel programme.

According to The Sun, he is parking his Channel 4 programme Travels With Mum & Dad over concerns for his parents. The show featured the presenter, his mother Janice and father Mike exploring North East England over three series.

But as his parents grew older, filming the documentary became increasingly difficult. A source told The Sun: “Matt, Janice and Mike loved filming the show together, but as time went on they needed to adapt the kind of activities they took on and how far they would travel.

“After filming the most recent series they all felt the demands were becoming a little too much and Matt’s decided to shelve it. The show could return but is likely to look different.”

The series began in 2022 and showed the clan journeying from the family farm in Durham to visit beauty spots, castles, museums and cathedrals while towing a caravan. Ahead of last year’s series, Matt told how they adapted their schedule.

He said: “They are always close to home because obviously, having a farm you can’t go far. And plus, with dad being, like, 80, the reality of them planning to go on some sort of adventure was never going to be the case. Hopefully, I’m kind of inspiring people to take the older members of their family out.”