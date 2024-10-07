The Yorkshire Vet's Matt Jackson-Smith reveals he was held at gunpoint during robbery that left him 'shaking'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

7th Oct 2024, 9:32am
The Yorkshire vet star Matt Jackson-smith has revealed the terrifying moment he had a gun pulled on him during a shocking robbery.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jackson-Smith opened up about the moment he was confronted by two men while working in a Blockbuster video store at the age of 18. He told the newspaper: "It was quite surreal. Two men burst through the door one in a Green Goblin mask, another in a balaclava and they put a gun in my face.”

He added that the incident “shook me up”, saying: "Everything seemed to slow down. The guy with the gun shoved my female co-workers into the backroom and locked them in. The other one was with me, trying to open the tills.

"That really shook me up. I remember shaking afterwards when the police came. It wasn't until I left that I remembered there was a panic button I could have pressed that Blockbuster had told me about when I joined."

Jackson-Smith has taken the ordeal in his stride though, saying that it has helped him deal with stressful situations in his veterinary career, which can often top the stress of being held at gunpoint according to the Channel 5 star. He said: The best teaching is experience. But now, when someone uses the phrase, 'Gun to your head' – I can relate to that!"

He is set to release his new autobiography ‘My life As A Yorkshire Vet’, which details his journey through his career. The Yorkshire Vet is currently airing its 19th series on Channel 5, with episode airing at 8pm on Tuesday evenings.

