Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is the focus of new four-part Apple TV+ series Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, which premieres this week.

Lionel Messi’s incredible football career culminated with a World Cup win for the Argentina national team in Qatar in 2022 - during the tournament he scored seven pivotal goals, two of them, plus a penalty shootout goal, coming in the Cup final against France.

Often considered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest footballer of all time, 36 year old Messi made waves when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2021, and has since moved again to Inter Miami, but the star will forever be most closely associated with his national team, especially after he followed in the footsteps of fellow Argentinian legend, and led his team to World Cup victory for the first time since 1986.

Is there a trailer for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?

Yes, watch it here:

What is Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend about?

The series doesn’t just focus on Messi’s latest and likely final World Cup run, it revisits each of his five tournaments, from his debut aged just 18 in Germany 2006 - where he scored 10 minutes after setting foot on the pitch, through South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi narrates the series as he shares his personal reflections over his almost two decade career with the national team. Since 2005, the player has racked up 180 caps and scored 106 goals, more than any other Argentine player in history.

When is the release date of Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?