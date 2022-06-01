Miss Scarlet and The Duke will return for a second season on Alibi this month in the UK

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a Victorian period crime series which follows aspiring private detective Eliza Scarlet and her close friend The Duke, as they solve a series of mysteries.

The show is similar to Sherlock Holmes, but with a female lead, and therefore touches of themes of gender roles and discrimination in Vitorian Britain.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 2

Who is in the cast of Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Kate Philips as Eliza Scarlet

Eliza is the show’s protagonist, the intelligent daughter of a London detective - she picks up the mantle after his sudden death from a heart attack.

She ignores the restrictive Victorian mores of the time and is determined to make a living following in her father’s footsteps.

Phillips starred as Jane Seymour in the historical epic Wolf Hall, Lise Bolkonskaya in the epic adaptation War and Peace, and Linda Shelby in gangster series Peaky Blinders.

She is also recognisable for her roles as Venetia Scott in The Crown and Princess Mary in the first Downton Abbey film, and Laura Lyttelton in sports miniseries The English Game.

Stuart Martin as Detective William Wellington

William Wellington is the Duke of the show’s title - taken in by Eliza’s father as a child, William rose through the ranks of the police, becoming a detective inspector.

The two are often in partnership but still manage to butt heads, although William was charged by Eliza’s father with protecting her and he takes this responsibility seriously.

Martin will be known for his roles in the historical shows Jamestown and Medici: Masters of Florence, as well as for the comedy police series Babylon in which he played Tony.

He also played Stuart Lennox in the Irvine Welsh adapted series Crime, and is due to appear in the upcoming Zack Snyder fantasy film Rebel Moon.

Cathy Belton as Ivy

Ivy is Eliza’s housekeeper and also takes on the role of mother-figure after her father died.

Belton is an Irish actress who previously starred as Sister Claire in Philomena alongside Judy Dench, and has roles in crime drama Hidden Assets and mystery series The Woman in White.

Ansu Kabia as Moses

Moses is a con-artist whom Eliza employs to help her on cases, and the two connect over their shared feelings of estrangement from Victorian society.

Kabia’s credits include playing a newsreader in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Eddie Knight in the war series World on Fire, and Rufus in the festive film Last Christmas.

Other cast members

Ian Piriem as Munro

Evan McCabe as Oliver Fitzroy

Andrew Gower as Rupert Parker

Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps

Laura Rollins as Clementine

What is the plot of season 2?

The second season will see Miss Scarlet continue to face prejudice as she works on a new case involving body snatchers.

Producers have confirmed that season two will include more action, adventure and romance, with Eliza and the Duke growing closer as they continue to work together.

The precise storyline of season two has not been revealed, but you can uncover the mystery when the series airs this month.

When is the Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 2 UK release date?

The second season of the Victorian period crime series will air in the UK on Alibi on 14 June

Is there a trailer?