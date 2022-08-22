Mo: Netflix release date, trailer, and cast of new A24 comedy with Mo Amer and Teresa Ruiz
Ramy star Mo Amer appears in new Netflix comedy Mo, which offers a fictionalised account of Amer’s own life
The series, which stars comedian Mo Amer, follows a Palestinian family adapting to life in Texas as refugees applying for citizenship.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mo.
Most Popular
What is Mo about?
The official synopsis from Netflix explains that “Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages, and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from the asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.”
“His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister, and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.”
The series is a loosely fictionalised version of Amer’s own upbringing: in October 1990, Amer and his family fled their home in Kuwait during the Gulf War, and sought refuge in Houston, Texas.
Who stars in Mo?
Mo Amer stars as Mo Najjar, a semi-fictionalised version of himself. Amer is a standup comedian and actor, perhaps best known for a supporting role on Ramy (where he again plays a character called Mo); Ramy Youssef, star and creator of Ramy, is an executive producer on Mo. Amer can next be seen in the DC superhero movie Black Adam, alongside Dwayne Johnson.
Teresa Ruiz plays Maria, Mo’s girlfriend. Ruiz is best known for appearing in Narcos: Mexico, but you might also recognise her from the movie Round Trip, for which she won several Best Actress awards.
They’re joined by Farah Bsieso (Daughters of Abdul-Rahman), Omar Elba (Limetown, A Hologram for the King), and Tobe Nwigwe (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ) amongst others.
Who writes and directs Mo?
Mo Amer is the credited showrunner, as well as the creator of the series; he is an executive producer on the show alongside his Ramy co-star Ramy Youssef.
The first episode was directed by Solvan Naim, who has previously worked on 61st Street, Power, and Snowfall. Naim was the director, writer, and star of the Netflix series It’s Bruno.
Is there a trailer for Mo?
Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.
When and how can I watch Mo? What is Mo’s release date?
All eight episodes of Mo will be available to watch on Netflix as a boxset from Wednesday 24 August.
How many episodes is Mo?
There are eight episodes in Mo’s first series, each of which are around 30 minutes long.
Where is Mo set?
Mo is set in Houston, Texas, and has already been praised by the local press for being one of the best television depictions of the city’s community and atmosphere.
Why should I watch Mo?
It’s one to watch if you’re a fan of Ramy, which is currently airing on Channel 4 - this is likely to have a similar style and feel, given the crossover in both behind the scenes and in front of the camera crew.