Almost 1000 viewers have complained over new Channel 4 series Naked Education

New Channel 4 series Naked Education has provoked a strong backlash from audiences some of whom have claimed that the show promotes child abuse and even paedophilia.

The series, which is hosted by Naked Attraction star Anna Richardson, and features former Love Island contestant Doctor Alex George and radio presenter Yinka Bokinni, was billed as a body positivity show that aimed to normalise bodies of all shapes and sizes.

So far, the series, which is airing weekly but available in full now on All 4, has tackled issues including cosmetic surgery, body image, and changes to the body caused by ageing.

Despite the well-meaning the message, hundreds of complaints were sent to the UK’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom over the show’s pre-watershed nudity, and the inclusion of young people on the series.

Naked Education

Why have viewers complained about Naked Education?

Ofcom said it had received 930 complaints from viewers over the first episode of Naked Education which aired on 4 April. The episode featured a group of teenagers being taught about body hair by being shown naked bodies of adults.

Also in the episode women spoke about having c-sections and experiencing postnatal depression, and the Naked Brigade took part in a nude photoshoot. The series airs at 8pm on Tuesdays before the watershed at 9pm, and there are six episodes in the first series.

Comedian Andrew Lawrence tweeted: “What is Channel 4 these days? It seems like a job creation scheme for n***es, given that their most recent offering 'Naked Education', flagrantly normalises child abuse.”

Anna McGovern added: “Channel 4’s new show Naked Education has men, women and transgender people strip naked in front of children aged 14-16 for the idea of “body positivity”. This is not “education” - it’s nothing but perverse.”

GB News commentator Adam Brooks said: “Why is Channel 4 such a perverted Channel? Channel 4's show Naked Education sparks fury as programme shows adults nude in front of children | Daily Mail Online.”

Adults stripped off in front of a group of teenagers on Channel 4 show Naked Education

An Instagram user, commenting on Alex George’s promotional post about the series, wrote: “You'd be arrested for exposing yourself around children but because this is on tv the message is different huh? The world is lost.”

A spokeswoman for Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Has Channel 4 responded to Naked Education complaints?

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, Tweeted his support of Naked Education this week. He said: “Anyone who suggests that the Channel 4 show Naked Education promotes paedophilia or is abusive of children almost certainly hasn’t watched it.

“The show counters the dangerous myths and toxic images that teenagers are bombarded with by exposing them to real, normal bodies and engaging them in an open, safe conversation about them.

“It would be hard to think of a clearer example of valuable public service broadcasting that challenges the kind of misconceptions that too often cause anxiety and feelings of inadequacy in young people.”

Series host Anna Richardson retweeted Katz’s posts - but neither she nor Alex or Yinka have commented publicly about the backlash to their show.