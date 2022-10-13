You’ll be able to watch the NTAs - presented live from Wembley Stadium by Joel Dommett - on ITV and ITV Hub

The National Television Awards, one of the biggest nights in the television calendar, are set to air on ITV on Thursday 13 October.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Joel Dommett, is being broadcast live from Wembley Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the National Television Awards.

When are the National Television Awards on?

The National Television Awards begin at 8pm on Thursday 13 October. It’s a nearly three-hour ceremony, with the live broadcast concluding at 10:30pm.

How can I watch the NTAs?

You can watch the 2022 National Television Awards live on ITV. The NTAs begin at 8pm, immediately after a new episode of Emmerdale at 7pm, and immediately followed by the ITV news at 10:30pm.

How can I watch the NTAs online?

If you’re not a position to watch the NTAs on an actual television, you can find them online on ITV Hub. The NTAs will be livestreamed via ITV Hub (which you can access both individually or as an add-on via Amazon Prime Video).

There will also likely be lots of individual clips of key moments throughout the night posted to the National Television Awards’ official social media channels, if you just wanted to get a sense of the highlights without necessarily watching the full two-hour thirty-minute ceremony.

Who is hosting the National Television Awards?

Joel Dommett is once again hosting the National Television Awards, having replaced David Walliams for last year’s festivities. Dommett – a comedian and presenter you might recognise from The Masked Singer or I’m A Celebrity – is only the fifth host of the NTAs across its nearly thirty years.

He follows Eamonn Holmes (1995), Trevor McDonald (1996-2008), Dermot O’Leary (2010-2019), and David Walliams (2020).

Who is nominated for an NTA this year?

There are 16 categories at the National Television Awards, ranging from Best Presenter to Best Drama Performance to Rising Star. Nominees include Cillian Murphy, Nicola Walker, Jonathan Bailey, Alison Hammond, and Ant & Dec (not all in the same category, of course).

A new category introduced this year – Best Expert – will see Jay Blades (The Repair Shop, BBC One), Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Prime Video), Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show, BBC One), and Sir David Attenborough (various, BBC One) competing against one another.