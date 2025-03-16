Amazon announced Neighbours would be coming to yet another end, just two years after it was revived by the streamer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The soap was first cancelled by Channel 5, before being revived by Amazon Freevee and in December 2025, the soap will be "resting". It was not wholly clear as to why the decision was made.

Now, Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has revealed why the soap was axed, despite its strong ratings and the show's first ever Daytime Emmy nomination. He told TV Tonight: "We were considered a very big success on Amazon Freevee, and we're so grateful to them for this chapter and this two and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team at Amazon Freevee did an incredible job of launching us over there. I think we were on bus stops all across the UK, it was amazing and they have been wonderful to work with."

Amazon announced Neighbours would be coming to yet another end, just two years after it was revived by the streamer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Towards the end of last year, Amazon Freevee was shut down and Herbison noted that the closure of the ad-supported streamer "did change the landscape" as the soap was "just not simply part of their [Prime Video] content strategy going forward". He added: "And there's really no hard feelings with that.

“Things change and as I say, we’re just very grateful to them to have had this chapter." The show's ending will mark its 40th anniversary, with Herbison teasing that the final episode will be "a little bit different".

"I certainly wouldn't want to repeat myself – that was a great finale, I loved writing that episode," Herbison told 10 News First. "It was incredible that everyone came back for it. I don't know, I think this time around it would be a little bit of a different tone.