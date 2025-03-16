Neighbours Amazon cancellation: Boss of beloved soap reveals why show was cancelled after two and a half years - despite strong ratings
The soap was first cancelled by Channel 5, before being revived by Amazon Freevee and in December 2025, the soap will be "resting". It was not wholly clear as to why the decision was made.
Now, Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has revealed why the soap was axed, despite its strong ratings and the show's first ever Daytime Emmy nomination. He told TV Tonight: "We were considered a very big success on Amazon Freevee, and we're so grateful to them for this chapter and this two and a half years.
"The team at Amazon Freevee did an incredible job of launching us over there. I think we were on bus stops all across the UK, it was amazing and they have been wonderful to work with."
Towards the end of last year, Amazon Freevee was shut down and Herbison noted that the closure of the ad-supported streamer "did change the landscape" as the soap was "just not simply part of their [Prime Video] content strategy going forward". He added: "And there's really no hard feelings with that.
“Things change and as I say, we’re just very grateful to them to have had this chapter." The show's ending will mark its 40th anniversary, with Herbison teasing that the final episode will be "a little bit different".