"World War II: From the Frontlines” looks to give Netflix viewers an immersive new experience regarding the horrors of World War II

Netflix's new series, "World War II: From the Frontlines," looks to give viewers a brand new look at the horrors that took place during the second World War (Credit: Netflix)

The synopsis for the limited series by its production company, 72 Films, reads: “WWII: From the Frontlines combines stunning new footage – much of it unseen until now – with extraordinary stories from the frontlines of WWII. Colourised and restored using the latest cutting-edge techniques, and brought to life with cinematic sound design, this immersive series takes the viewer inside the biggest conflict in history.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Seen from all sides, and featuring powerful testimony from diverse perspectives – men and women, soldiers and civilians – this is the human story of the war. Year by year – from the Battle of Britain to D-Day, from Pearl Harbor to Stalingrad – the series plunges viewers into the action on the frontlines.”

“Viewers will experience what it was like to face a kamikaze attack, run with a band of Resistance fighters, ride with GIs during the liberation of Paris or with the Russian Red Army during the final assault on Berlin. Based on new research, and 8,000 hours of original archive footage from all over the world – much of it never seen before – this epic series brings World War II to life as never before – through the eyes of the people who fought, endured, resisted and survived.”

The series follows on from several other WWII documentaries commissioned by Netflix, including the series “Five Came Back,” which features Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro. That series explored the war-related works by directors such as John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens with their works appraised by modern filmmakers including the two mentioned, and was narrated by Meryl Streep.

When is “World War II: From the Frontlines” on Netflix?