Shea Serrano’s new comedy, ‘Neon,’ is set to premiere on Netflix this week - but what is this music genre ‘reggaeton’ that takes centre stage in the series?

The burgeoning reggaeton scene in Miami comes to Netflix this week, with the release of the comedy series ‘Neon,’ starring Tyler Dean Flores and Courtney Taylor. Neon was co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who also serves as showrunner, while among the executive producer for the series is Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson for SB Projects - Braun, of course, has a history, for better or for worse, with the music industry.

Serrano, a renowned author, screenwriter, and journalist, holds the distinction of being the first Mexican-American to achieve the status of a three-time New York Times best-selling author. His literary journey commenced with the publication of his debut book, "The Rap Year Book," which later evolved into a well-received six-episode docuseries on AMC.

Following this success, his second book, "Basketball (And Other Things)," garnered additional acclaim, notably catching the attention of then-President Obama, who recognized it as one of his top reads in 2017. Transitioning into the realm of television, Serrano made significant strides by selling the comedy series "Primo" to Amazon's Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), a show inspired by his own experiences growing up in San Antonio, TX.

Reggaeton is getting a bit more notice from mainstream audiences, with some of the more recent works by Bad Bunny incorporating elements of the genre. Interestingly enough, one of the other executive producers, Daddy Yankee, is considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton and has played a significant role in its global recognition. His hit song "Gasolina" helped propel reggaeton into the mainstream music scene.

So what do you need to know ahead of ‘Neon’ arriving on Netflix this week, and for those of us who are of a certain age, what on earth is reggaeton? Read on to find out and prime yourself for the funky-comedy series premiering soon.

What is ‘Neon’ about?

“From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry.

“Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent.”

Who stars in ‘Neon’?

Netflix has listed the following performers as the main cast members featured in ‘Neon’:

Tyler Dean Flores

Emma Ferreira

Jordan Mendoza

Courtney Taylor

What is reggaeton?

Reggaeton is a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico during the late 1990s. It is characterized by its fusion of Jamaican dancehall rhythms with Latin American and Caribbean music, particularly salsa, Latin hip-hop, and electronic styles. Reggaeton typically features a steady beat, dembow rhythm, and rapping or singing in Spanish or a mixture of Spanish and English.

The genre often incorporates elements of reggae, hip-hop, and Latin music, creating a unique and dynamic sound that has gained popularity worldwide. Reggaeton's themes often revolve around topics such as love, partying, social issues, and street life, reflecting the cultural experiences and realities of its predominantly urban and Latinx audience.

