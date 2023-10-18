Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon Freevee’s flagship drama series Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of Bosch, a procedural show that ran from 2014-2021 and followed LAPD detective Harry Bosch who investigated the murder of a young boy whilst at the same time being investigated himself for the murder of a serial killer.

The spin-off sequel, which premiered in 2022, sees Bosch, now working as a private investigator, having quit his job as a homicide detective.

Season two revolves around Bosch’s desperate search for his daughter Maddie, a rookie LA cop who was kidnapped by a masked assailant in the gripping season one finale. He must also work with Honey Chandler to find a killer who wants them dead.

The Bosch franchise, based on the works by Michael Connelly, has attracted an army of fans over the last decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. This is everything you need to know about Bosch: Legacy season 2:

Titus Welliver stars as Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy season 2

Who is in the cast of Bosch: Legacy season 2?

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch

Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch

Stephen A. Chang as Maurice 'Mo' Bassi

Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez

Alex Loynaz as Matthew Ramirez

David Moses as Marty

Anthony Gonzales as Rico Perez

Scott Klace as Sgt. John Mankiewicz

Jamie Hector as Det. Jerry Edgar

David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Det. Bennett

Jacqueline Pinol as Det. Julie Espinosa

Where was Bosch: Legacy season 2 filmed?

Both seasons of Bosch: Legacy were filmed on location across Los Angeles, California, where the series is set.

Is Bosch: Legacy season 2 based on a book?

Yes, the original series and spin-off show are both based on the sprawling novel series by crime author Michael Connelly, published between 1992 and 2022.

Season two of Bosch: Legacy will be loosely based on Connelly’s 2015 book The Crossing. Connelly also wrote The Lincoln Lawyer, which has been adapted into a film and Netflix series.

Bosch: Legacy is based on the books by crime author Michael Connelly

Is there a trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Bosch: Legacy season 2?

Bosch: Legacy season two will premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday 20 October with two new episodes. There are 10 episodes in the season and two episodes will be released every Friday.

Amazon Freevee is a free ad-supported streaming service and you do not need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch Freevee films and shows.

Will there be a season three of Bosch: Legacy?

Yes, a third season of the Bosch spin-off has already been confirmed but a release date has not yet been announced. There may be a longer wait for the third season due to disruption caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.