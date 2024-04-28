Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV viewers have been left struggling to sleep after becoming “hooked” to a new Sunday night drama.

Red Eye premiered on ITV1 and ITX on April 21, with episode two of the bingeable series due to air on Sunday, April 28. Starring Fool Me Once’s Richard Armitage and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jing Lusi, it follows the story of a British doctor who has been accused of murdering a woman whilst on a business trip to Hong Kong. Viewers of the new ITV drama have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions to the new show. One person wrote: "Brilliant so far - worth a watch." Whilst another shared: "I didn’t sleep until two o’clock in the morning, but I watched until the most magnificent ending. Intense, exciting and captivating.” With a third adding that the show had “got me hooked” and a fourth stating: “Who needs sleep anyway?”

What is Red Eye about?

Red Eye according to ITV is “set between an all-night plane flight from London to Beijing and the corridors of power within Whitehall”. It follows the story of Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage), who is arrested at Heathrow Airport shortly after returning from Beijing, where he almost died in a car crash. He then has to be escorted straight back to China.

The first episode features a dramatic scene of Armitage’s character, Matthew standing up in a busy airport and begging for help. Filming for the series took place in Stanstead Airport, with regular travellers being caught up in the moment.

Recalling the scene Armitage said: "There were a few background artists secretly positioned around me at Stansted, but there were also lot of real passengers who ended up in the scene too. It was like live theatre but for people that haven't consciously bought a ticket! You have to be sensitive to the public.”

When can I watch Red Eye?

The next episode of Red Eye will be available to watch on ITV1 on Sunday, April 28. All episodes of the new ITV drama are available to binge on ITVX.

