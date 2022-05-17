The TV host has returned to screens to present DIY SOS The Big Build

Nick Knowles has returned to TV screens in DIY SOS The Big Build. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nick Knowles is one of the UK’s best-loved TV hosts.

The star has made appearances on the the box for the past two decades, with makeover show DIY SOS remaining one of his most popular outputs.

After walking away from the show, Nick has made a return to host DIY SOS: The Big Build and change the lives and homes of some of Britain’s most-deserving families.

But who is the host? Who is he married to and who is his brother?

Here’s everything you need to know about Nick Knowles.

Who is Nick Knowles?

Nick Knowles was born in Southhall, Middlesex in September 1962, making him 59-years-old.

He worked regularly was a labourer on contrsuction sites after leaving school at the age of 16, which lead to him bagging the hosting job for the first series of DIY SOS in 1999.

The show, in which a construction team renovates one lucky family’s home, was a massive hit with viewers and Nick soon became a household name.

He hosted the show until 2010, before moving on to the rebranded show DIY SOS: The Big Build.

Alongside the DIY SOS shows, Nick also hosted gameshows such as the BBC’s Who Dares Wins and daytime show Perfection.

He appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2018, finishing in sixth place.

Nick also released his debut and last album ‘Every Kind Of People’ in 2017. It reached number 92 in the UK Album Charts.

Is Nick Knowles married?

Nick married his first wife in the 1990s.

After seperating from her, he lived with Suzi Perry, another presenter whom he had met on the set of City Hospital in 2000.

The pair split in September 2003.

Nick married his second wife, Jessica Moor in 2012 after dating since 2009.

The couple have since seperated but have remained close after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Who is Nick Knowles’ brother?

Although he likes to keep his private life hidden from the public, Nick has been open about the support he has recieved from his brother, John.

John is a guitarist and musician who has been performing regularly since 1976.

In an interview with The Mirror, Nick said: “I did really go through it emotionally. Jess was really, really unwell. All those things are hugely difficult but I always had people to talk to who are close to me.

“When I come under extreme stress, I spend time with my older brother John, who has had counselling training.”

When is DIY SOS: The Big Build on?

DIY SOS: The Big Build has returned to screens with its 32nd series.

The show aired 20 series under the name DIY SOS, with the following 12 series being broadcast under the name name.

The hit BBC show is currently airing on Tuesday evenings at 8pm.

What channel is DIY SOS: The Big Build on?

You can catch DIY SOS: The Big Build on BBC1.