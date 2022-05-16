Night Sky is a new sci-fi drama starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek, coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 20

Night Sky is a new science fiction drama starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek.

The series - which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20 May - is about a older couple who have a portal to another planet hidden in their back garden.

Here’s everything you need to know about Night Sky.

What is Night Sky about?

The official synopsis for Night Sky explains that “married couple Franklin and Irene York discover a portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet.”

Their discovery - which they’ve kept secret for many years of their five-decade marriage - is complicated when a man shows up inside the portal. Is he a space traveler? Is he an alien? Will he bring an end to their way of life?

Who is in the cast of Night Sky?

JK Simmons plays Franklin York, a former woodworker. Simmons is a prolific actor, arguably best known for playing J Jonah Jameson in a number of Spider-Man movies, but you might also recognise him from Counterpart, Palm Springs, Being the Ricardos, Oz, or Whiplash. He’s also the voice of the yellow M&M.

Sissy Spacek plays Irene York, an English teacher. Spacek is probably best known for playing Carrie in 1976 film of the same name, which saw her nominated for an Oscar. She’s also appeared in JFK, Castle Rock, and Homecoming.

Chai Hansen plays Jude, an enigmatic young man who discovers the York’s portal. You might recognise Hansen from Shadowhunters, where he played Jordan Kyle, or possibly from his role as Ilian in The 100.

They’re joined by Adam Bartley (Longmire), Julieta Zylberberg (My Friend from the Park), Cass Buggé (For All Mankind), and Piotr Adamczyk (Hawkeye) amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and where can I watch Night Sky?

Night Sky will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20 May.

All eight episodes will be released at once.

Who writes and directs Night Sky?

The series was written and co-created by Holden Miller. Night Sky is Miller’s first television series, having previously written for comedy news programme The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Night Sky is directed by Juan José Campanella, who won an Oscar in 2009 for his film The Secret in Their Eyes.

How many episodes is Night Sky?

Night Sky is eight episodes total.

Why should I watch Night Sky?