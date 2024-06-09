Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The actor, known for his role in the hit comedy series “How I Met Your Mother,” stabbed his ex-girlfriend 20 times before trying to flee from the US to Mexico.

An actor known for his role in the hit comedy series “How I Met Your Mother” has been arrested and hailed in a remote Texas jail after trying to feel to Mexico following an attempted murder.

Nick Pasqual, who played Will in an episode of the show alongside a role in the Netflix film “Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire,” was charged with attempted murder after stabbing his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn more than 20 times.

He now faces extradition across state lines back to California, where the actor faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and domestic assault in connection with an assault the actor carried out on Shehorn.

The 35-year-old woman was discovered by Christine White, who she regards as her “adopted mum,” who she also credits as saving her life. The makeup artist has an impressive resume in the film industry, working on hits like “Mean Girls,” “Rebel Moon” and “Babylon” as a makeup SPFX artist and hairstylist.

The 35-year-old "had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual," as stated in a press release issued by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

That press release also lists the charges in full brought against Pasqual: one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiance, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent. If convicted as charged, he could face a life sentence.