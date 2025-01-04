Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Downtown Abbey favourite Joanna Frogatt is back in a murder mystery drama set in Australia.

Created by Mike Bullen (Cold Feet) and directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing from Marcia Gardner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries), the six-part drama will keep viewers guessing ‘whodonnit’ throughout.

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

So, what exactly in the plot of the show, who is in the cast and when can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know.

What is North Shore about?

North Shore is a murder mystery about a British and an Australian detective, forced to work together to solve the complex murder of a UK politician’s daughter in Sydney.

North Shore is a new ITV crime drama set in Australia with Joanne Frogatt. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Who is in the North Shore cast?

John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Moonfall), Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy award nominee Joanne Froggatt (Liar, The Commons), Kirsty Sturgess (Thirteen Lives, Young Rock), Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain, The Code), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants, Chandon) and Matt Passmore (Frayed, The Glades) headline North Shore, star in the six part crime thriller.

The cast also includes Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor, New Gold Mountain), Claire Lovering (Class of ’07, The Letdown) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer, Next Goal Wins).

North Shore will be on ITV1 on Saturday January 4 at 9.30 pm. It is already available to watch now on ITVX as a box set.