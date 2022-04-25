Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan return in BBC One’s adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses

The second series of Noughts and Crosses is set to air on BBC One on Tuesday 26 April.

Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will reprise their roles as Callum and Sephy in the adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s most famous novel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noughts and Crosses series 2.

What is it about?

Noughts and Crosses is a Romeo and Juliet style love story that takes place in an alternate history where Africa colonised Europe – Sephy is a member of the black elite, daughter of the Home Secretary in an apartheid government, and Callum is a white activist, involved in a paramilitary liberation group.

The first series ended with Callum and Sephy on the run together – a divergence from Malorie Blackman’s book, which ends more starkly, though the former Children’s Laureate has hinted that Season 2 of the BBC adaptation will end more in line with the first book.

Who is in the cast?

Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza play Callum and Sephy respectively. You might recognise Baduza from the South Africa crime thriller Trackers, and Rowan from Peaky Blinders.

They’re joined by Paterson Joseph as Sephy’s father Kamal, the Home Secretary of Albion, and Helen Baxendale as Callum’s mother Meggie. Joseph is best known for playing Alan Johnson in Peep Show, though you might also recognise him from Doctor Who, Timeless, or The Leftovers (he’s great in that), while you’ll probably know Helen Baxendale from comedies like Cold Feet, Friends, or Cuckoo.

Two new characters join the cast – television hosts and media personalities Mensah and Chidi – played by Michael Dapaah and Judi Love. As an actor, Dapaah is best known for his mockumentary Somewhere in London, and you might also remember his 2017 comedy rap Man’s Not Hot. Love, meanwhile, is a comedian and actor currently appearing on Taskmaster.

Who writes and directs Noughts and Crosses?

Koby Adom, who previously directed three episodes of Noughts and Crosses’ first series, returns to direct all four episodes of Series 2. You might recently have seen his work on Top Boy, of which he directed two recent episodes.

Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (Bulletproof) is writing the first episode of Noughts and Crosses series 2.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can see it right here.

When and where can I watch it?

Noughts and Crosses series 2 will air on BBC One on Tuesday nights at 10:40pm. The whole series will also be available immediately as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes is it?

Noughts and Crosses series 2 is four episodes in total – two fewer than series 1.

Which Noughts and Crosses book does series 2 adapt?

Malorie Blackman has written six Noughts and Crosses books (and a number of novellas) since the publication of the first book in 2001.

The television adaptation dramatises the first book only, though draws on elements of some of the later books.

Why should I watch it?