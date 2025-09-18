Chateauneuf du Pape! An iconic piece of Only Fools and Horses history has gone up for sale and it’s going for a song.

An iconic piece of Only Fools and Horses memorabilia is up for sale - and it’s going surprisingly cheap. Del Boy’s infamous cocktail bar, which appeared on the BBC comedy countless times, is set to go under the hammer next week.

The bar, measuring 107cm (42in) high and 106cm (41.7in) wide, was produced by Italian furniture makers Mascagni Mobili. The free-standing wraparound piece, decorated with cream-coloured padded vinyl and complete with glass-fronted display shelf, was a regular fixture in the Trotters’ flat.

In fact its iconic status is up there with the brothers’ three-wheeled van and Del’s Filofax. Who could forget the two explosive inflatable dolls popping up behind the bar in the episode titled Danger UXD?

Fans of the iconic show might remember the bar was where Del, played by actor David Jason, kept his ready supply of cigars in a dog shaped ceramic biscuit barrel. The iconic pineapple ice bucket also took pride of place there, featured in most scenes set in their high-rise flat, throughout the long-running series.

Will Farmer of Fieldings Auctioneers, with Del Boy's bar from Only Fools and Horses which is up for auction in Stourbridge | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Rachel Holland, of Fieldings Auctioneers, confirmed this is one item not purchased on ‘hooky street’, neither did it ‘fall off the back of a lorry’. She said: “This is a rare and fascinating piece of 20th-century popular culture. By repute, the bar was used on the set of Only Fools and Horses.

“It was acquired by the current vendor’s father, himself a known actor and producer, on 19th January 1992. The piece was purchased directly from the sitcom’s prop coordinator following the studio’s relocation from London to Bristol.

“It is offered together with a handwritten receipt from the seller reading: ‘Bar used on set of Only Fools and Horses, Sold J. Williams 19.1.92, S.P. Haberfield."

Seven series of the classic sitcom were originally broadcast on BBC from 1981 to 1991, with 16 Christmas specials aired until the end of the show in 2003.

Rachel added: “This bar is more than just a piece of furniture - it’s a slice of British television history. With its connection to one of the UK’s most beloved comedies, it is certain to capture the imagination of collectors and fans of Del Boy and the Trotters.”

The bar is set to fetch a ‘cushty’ £600 at auction, with an estimate of between £500 and £600, but could go for far more when it goes under the hammer next week. Anything can happen at auction though, as depicted in one of the show’s most iconic episodes, so who knows at what price the gavel will finally fall at.

The eye-catching piece of furniture is up for sale at Fieldings’ showroom in Stourbridge in the West Midlands on September 25. Play it nice and cool and you might just be onto a winner here as whoever goes home with this piece, perfect for retro décor schemes or as a statement piece in a ‘man cave’, will be the talk of Peckham. And as the saying goes, he who dares...