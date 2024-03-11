ITVX has announced the release date for Orphan Black: Echoes. The new 10-episode sci-fi spin-off staring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty).

Written by Anna Fishko (Fear The Walking Dead), Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they unravel the mystery of who they really are whilst they uncover a story about love, loss and betrayal. The Orphan Black spin-off series also stars Avan Jogia (Zombieland), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Rya Kihlstedt (Superman & Lois) and Amanda Fix (High School).

ITV have revealed that the new season will be dropping in 2024, much to the excitement of fans. ITV head of content acquisitions, Sasha Breslau commented: "We at ITV are so pleased to be able to offer Orphan Black: Echoes as an ITVX exclusive in coming months, providing our audiences with a thrilling voyage into the future with an incredible cast of characters."

When can I watch Orphan Black: Echoes on ITVX?

Orphan Black: Echoes will be available to watch on ITVX as a box set from May 20, 2024. Fans are also expecting all five seasons of the original Orphan Black series to drop on ITVX some time in 2024.