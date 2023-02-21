Netflix true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal follows the allegations made against the late Paul Murdaugh and his father Alex

New Netflix true crime documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, is set to be released when the subject it covers is still being debated in court. The shocking three-part docuseries follows a series of scandals that have dogged a prominent American law family for almost a decade.

The series features the victims of the the family’s crimes, as well as their relatives, and recounts a tangled web of corruption which first began to come to light in 2014. Things came to a head for the Murdaughs in 2019 when a young woman was killed in a drink-fuelled accident, but there was more death to come.

As the documentary lands on Netflix this week, one member of the family it investigates will continue to appear in court on a murder charge - this is everything you need to know about the Murdgaugh Murders:

What happened to Paul Murdaugh?

Paul Murdaugh was a 19 year old in February 2019 when he and five friends, including his girlfriend Morgan Doughty went out partying in South Carolina. In the early hours of the morning, Murdaugh, despite being drunk, insisted on driving his friends back in his boat.

He crashed the boat and three of the passengers fell into the icy water - one of the friends, Mallory Beach was lost in the accident - after a major search her body was discovered eight days later.

Paul Murdaugh was killed in 2021

Morgan suffered serious injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital as soon as help arrived at the scene - she survived. Paul was found to have been three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, although the police didn’t take him to jail immediately after the crash.

Paul was eventually charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence, including one charge of boating under the influence resulting in death, for which he could have faced 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was awaiting a trial date when he was shockingly killed.

Richard ‘Alex’ Murdaugh, Paul’s father, is currently on trial for killing Paul and his own wife Maggie. Paul and Maggie had been found dead at the Murdaugh family hunting lodge in 2019 - they had died of gunshot wounds.

All charges against Paul were dropped as a formality following his death - Morgan broke up with Paul following the crash but features on the documentary, claiming that in the months leading up to the accident he regularly drank too much, sometimes becoming violent.

Paul’s father, Alex, is currently standing trial at a courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina over the killing of his son and wife.

Alex Murdaugh is appearing at a South Carolina court this month on a murder charge

Who is Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh is part of a major and formerly influential legal family from South Carolina. From 1920 to 2006, three different members of the family served as District Attorney for South Carolina’s 14th District.

Around 2014 the family’s respectability was tarnished when some members were investigated over crimes including murder and corruption. Paul’s arrest over the death of Mallory Beach, and Alex’s current trial have further damaged the family’s reputation.

Following Murdaugh being charged with murder, he was accused of embezzling money from his legal firm - an investigation found he may have stolen up to $8 million from his clients.

Is there a trailer for Murdaugh Murders?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Murdaugh Murders on Netflix?