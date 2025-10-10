Peacemaker season two has drawn to a close, with a huge cliffhanger for the title character.

*Warning: Major spoilers for Peacemaker season two ahead!*

Before the finale aired, we left Peacemaker/Chris Smith (John Cena) in the penultimate episode of the season as the Nazi-led Earth is destroyed. Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) killed Chris’ alternate-world father (Robert Patrick), and the 11th Street Kids also targeted his brother Keith (David Denman) with Peacemaker begging them to stop and blaming himself for all of the destruction.

Peacemaker was then dragged from the alternate universe, but not before Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) attempts to kill Keith. Police eventually intercept her attempt, but this means that a vengeful Keith is now still alive in the Nazi-led alternate universe.

Meanwhile, Peacemaker hands over the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) to A.R.G.U.S agents Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo). He then hands himself into the police in an attempt to prevent any further impact on his friends.

With Chris trapped in prison, here’s everything you need to know about what happens in the season two finale of Peacemaker.

Chris (John Cena) is in police custody at the start of the Peacemaker season two finale | HBO

What happens in Peacemaker season 2 finale?

In the finale episode of season two, we see the 11th Street Kids bail Chris out of prison. They slowly attempt to convince him that he is not the cause for everything that has gone wrong in his life. They reunite with Team Peacemaker, led by Adebayo, who form a new organisation named Checkmate, a new team together with A.R.G.U.S members Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury.

Elsewhere, Flag and A.R.G.U.S are searching for a new, uninhabited world for humans by using the QUC to explore other dimensions. After finding a hospitable environment, Flag’s mask drops and he finally admits that he will actually be using the new world as a metahuman prison he intends to call ‘Salvation’.

In the final moments of the Peacemaker finale, Chris is abducted by A.R.G.U.S agent who deliver him to Flag. Flag thanks Chris for “volunteering” to be Salvation’s first prisoner and tells him he will be used to test the alternate dimension’s effect on the human body. He also shows him a falsified signature that bolsters Flag’s claims that Chris has volunteered to be imprisoned.

Flag then reveals that this is revenge for Chris killing Rick Flag Jr (which fans will have seen in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad). He closes the door on Chris in the alternate dimension and leave him to survive as an animal screeches in the distance.

Is Peacemaker returning for a third season?

Despite Peacemaker being enjoyed by fans and critics alike, the future of the show appears to be a little up-in-the-air. As of yet, James Gunn has remained tight-lipped on whether there will be a third season of Peacemaker.

Gunn has instead touted Peacemaker up until the end of season two as the start of a new foundation for the DCEU, which means that storylines and character may end up appearing in other projects, rather than a direct Peacemaker sequel season. He told Deadline in late September: “Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker [Season] 3. I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see [Episode] 8 and maybe find out a little bit more.”

UK viewers can watch Peacemaker season two on Sky Max and NOW TV. US Viewers can catch up on the latest episode on HBO Max.