The mystery surrounding the death of Matt Blanco and the 17-year controversy regarding Pete Doherty’s involvement is to be aired on Channel 4 this evening.

The death of Matt Blanco and the involvement of former The Libertines member Pete Doherty are to be examined once again this week, with Channel 4 screening the documentary ‘Pete Doherty, Who Killed My Sun’ pouring over the information that has led to one family member believing Doherty is responsible for Blanco’s death.

Matt Blanco was an aspiring actor whose tragic death in 2006 has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy for over 17 years. He was found in critical condition on the pavement outside a London apartment building, having fallen from a balcony following a heated altercation with Doherty.

Witnesses at the party have consistently denied responsibility for Matt Blanco's death but the circumstances surrounding his tragic end remain a contentious and unresolved mystery, with allegations of foul play persisting. Matters did not help either when CCTV footage was shown to demonstrate Pete Doherty running away from the scene of the party - footage that makes up part of Channel 4’s documentary.

The documentary shows how an analysis commissioned by the BBC in 2012 claimed that vital information had been missed in the CCTV footage. FBI instructor Grant Frederick reviewed footage of the night, including Blanco falling from the balcony and Doherty, Headlock and Groundhill leaving the flat, stepping over his body, and running away.

Ahead of the airing of the documentary, Pete Doherty shared a statement saying “I am sorry for Mrs Blanco's loss and I welcome any assistance people can give her to come to terms with what happened.”

Why does Matt Blanco’s mother think his death was not an accident?

Shelia Blanco believes that her son was 'murdered' after an altercation with Pete Doherty in 2006 led to his death at a house party (Credit: Channel 4)

Sheila Blanco, the mother of Mark Blanco, an aspiring actor who died in 2006, suspects British musician Pete Doherty's involvement in her son's demise. Her suspicions are rooted in events from the night of Mark's death when a heated argument between Mark and Doherty erupted at a London party.

After Mark was seen confronting Doherty and urging him to watch ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ by Dario Fo, a play about a fatal fall, he was ejected from the party by Doherty's associates, including Johnny "Headlock" Jeannevol. Sheila Blanco contends that CCTV footage, analyzed by experts, suggests foul play, indicating that someone else may have been on the balcony with her son when he fell. Witness testimonies describe a "sinister" atmosphere at the party, casting doubt on the accidental nature of Mark's fall.

While Johnny "Headlock" Jeannevol initially confessed to pushing Mark and later retracted the statement, and Paul Roundhill expressed sympathy for Sheila Blanco, no charges have been filed in connection with Mark Blanco's death, leaving the case unresolved and open to speculation.

When does ‘Pete Doherty, Who Killed My Son?’ air?