Physical is an American comedy-drama series starring Australian actor Rose Byrne as a tormented housewife turned entrepreneur

Physical returned for a second season in June this year, with episodes being released on streaming service Apple TV+ weekly.

The dark comedy series about a housewife who has dreams beyond domestic drudgery and sets out to achieve them came from the mind of Desperate Housewives and Suburgatory producer Annie Weisman.

The show stars Mrs. America actor Rose Byrne as the beleaguered housewife while stand-up comedian and Superstore actor Rory Scovel as her husband.

What is Physical about?

Physical follows Sheila, a woman who is disaffected with her life as a bored housewife.

She finds an outlet for her frustrations and a lease of life from an unlikely source - the world of aerobics.

Sheila sets out on her own to build a fitness empire, making money for herself and gaining an identity and life that is separate from her husband.

The series is set in 1980s San Diego and many scenes will bring to mind the infamous Jane Fonda workout tapes of the era. There’s plenty of leotards, leg warmers, and lycra on display.

Series two sees Sheila attempt to build a lifestyle brand as she battles an eating disorder and deals with tumultuous events in her personal life.

The show is not based on a true story, though the era will be nostalgic for many who remember the ‘80s, and the character of Sheila is inspired by Annie Weisman’s own past.

Physical season 2

When is the Physical season 2 finale release date?

The final episode of Physical season two was released on Apple TV+ on 5 August.

The synopsis for the finale states: “With Sheila and Greta embarking on a new endeavour, Danny wants what he thinks he deserves.”

All episodes of season 1-2 are now available to watch on Apple TV+ now. There are ten episodes in each season, and each episode is 30 minutes long.

Will there be a season 3 of Physical?

Currently, a third season of the show has not been confirmed.

Season two of Physical was announced in August 2021, ahead of the first season finale, but that has not been the case this time.

The critical response to the season two has been favourable - it has a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes - and this may encourage producers to greenlight another season.

Rose Byrne told Deadline why she hopes another season will be made: "The setup of that pilot that we shot two years ago now with Craig Gillespie was this aerobics personality, that’s the first image of that pilot.

"And it would be exciting to be able to really reach that, to tie it up, to finally get to that final stitch that we first made back in 2020."

If season three of Physical is given the green light, it is likely that it will comed to Apple TV+ in June 2023.