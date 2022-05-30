Rose Byrne returns as fitness instructor to Apple TV+ dark comedy Physical season 2

Audiences return to the world of 1980s America following the rise of aerobics and fitness videos, as Rose Byrne returns for the second season of Physical.

Apple TV+ announced last August that the dark comedy created by Annie Weisman, the producer of Desperate Housewives, had been renewed for season 2.

With new desires and bigger obstacles, here’s everything you need to know about the pending release.

Who is Rose Byrne?

Australian actress’ full name is Mary Rose Byrne, but has become widely known as Rose Byrne since her debut film Dallas Doll in 1994, when she was 15-years-old.

Earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, Byrne has starred in many comedy titles including Bridesmaids, Neighbours and Spy as well as the Insidious horror films.

Rose Byrne returns in Physical season 2

The leading actress has been in a relationship with Annie co-star Bobby Cannavale since 2012, and the couple have two sons together.

In addition to her acting career, Byrne is a strong activist who supports UNICEF Australia, and is a graduate and ambassador for National Institute of Dramatic Art Young Actors Studio.

What is Physical about - is it based on a true story?

Set in the 1980s, the half-hour dark comedy show follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife who supports her husband’s bid for state assembly.

Based in sunny San Diego, audiences see how Sheila battles a complex set of personal demons relating to her own self-image until she finds the world of aerobics.

According to Apple TV+, Sheila’s road to empowerment comes when she discovers the synergy of aerobics and videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her journey from suffocated to a powerful, economic force as she transforms into what was entirely radical at the time - a female lifestyle guru.

It is not uncommon for TV shows to be based on a real story and with Sheila battling an eating disorder amid pressures in the 80s feminist movement, audiences began to question whether this was one of them.

At its core, the show is not based on a true story, however creator Annie Weisman took inspiration from her real-life struggle with eating disorders during a similar time period.

She told the New York Times: “Growing up in San Diego in the ‘80s, I was in that first wave of women discovering the workouts - a big part of my early adolescence was cresting that wave.

“I came to a point in my life where I realised I hadn’t really written about my own shameful secrets…The most shameful one was this decades-long eating disorder. I hadn’t really seen it expressed in the way that I experienced it - as a secretive, dangerous, difficult illness.

“I went away for a weekend and sat under a tree and cried. And then I started writing the script,” she admitted.

What to expect in season 2 and who stars?

A new trailer was released for the upcoming season of Physical, which gave hints about what to expect and who will feature in the 10 episodes.

Sheila Rubin’s first fitness video, Bodies By Sheila, has successfully launched, and with her newfound fame she wants to expand her brand until she creates a fitness empire.

However, Sheila is torn between loyalty to her husband, played by Rory Scovel, and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to Vinnie Green (played by Murray Bartlett), a weight loss guru teaching Sheila new tricks.

Alongside Byrne, audiences can see Paul Sparks, Deirdre Friel, Della Saba and Ashley Liao.

When can I watch it?

Season 2 of Physical premieres on 3 June on Apple TV+.