Pretty Little Liars spin-off series Original Sin opens a new chapter in the drama mystery franchise

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is an HBO Max sequel series to Pretty Little Liars (PLL) which ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017.

PLL was a teen drama series which followed four friends who were targeted by an anonymous enemy, known only as ‘A’, who threatened to reveal their darkest secrets.

The show was adapted from a series of novels of the same name written by Sara Shepard.

The cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

The sequel, Original Sin, follows spin-off series Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and the web series, Pretty Dirty Secrets.

Original Sin will follow a fresh cast of characters in a different setting to the previous shows as they face a new threat.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin about?

Original Sin is set in the fictional town of Millwood, Pennsylvania which borders the town of Rosewood, where the original series was set.

The show takes place 20 years after a series of tragic events shook Millwood, and follows five teenage girls who are targeted by a mysterious assailant named ‘A’.

A believes that the girls are responsible for the sins of their mothers, who were in some way involved in the town’s past tragedy.

This new group of liars will be forced to pay for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.

The series will lean into the slasher horror genre more than previous series, creating a new tone for the latest iteration.

The show will lean into the slasher genre

Who is in the cast of Original Sin?

Malia Pyles as Minnie "Mouse" Honrada

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Mallory Bechtel as Karen and Kelly Beasley

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Carson Rowland as Chip

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

Elena Goode as Marjorie

Sarah-Anne Martinez as Teenage Marjorie

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

Sharon Leal as Sidney

Kristen Maxwell as Teenage Sidney

Lea Salonga as Elodie

Emily Bautista as Teenage Elodie

Carly Pope as Davie

Ava DeMary as Teenage Davie

Zakiya Young as Corey

Kristian Mosley as Teen Corey

When is the release date of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

The series premieres on HBO Max on 28 July with three episodes landing on the platform.

There are 10 episodes in the season - two more will be released on 4 August, two more on 11 August, and the final three will be released on 18 August.

Unfortunately there is no confirmed release date or channel for the show in the UK yet. Sky and NOW often host HBO projects and it is possible that this will also be the case with Original Sin.

Many HBO shows do not come to the UK for several months after they are first released - so a release date of late 2022 could be on the cards.

Watch this space for updates on the UK release date of Original Sin.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 2?

HBO has not confirmed whether there will be a second season of Original Sin just yet.

The first Pretty Little Liars show ran for a whopping seven seasons, but the following two spin-offs were cancelled after just one.