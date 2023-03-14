The annual fun day will be returning to our screens on Friday 17 March

Red Nose Day is back this year, with some of our favourite celebrities taking part in challenges to raise money for good causes.

The annual fun day, which is organised by Comic Relief, provides viewers with an exciting night of TV, complete with celebrities and some of your favourite shows coming together to fundraise. This year will be no different, with Emma Willis, Rylan Clarke and Oti Mabuse going out of their comfort zone in the Red Nose Day challenge by climbing to the summit of Cairn Gorm Mountain in Scotland.

So, what is the TV schedule like for Red Nose Day and what other celebrities will be taking part in this year’s event? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Red Nose Day 2023?

Red Nose Day will take place this year on Friday 17 March, TV coverage will kick off at 7pm with hosts including: AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball. The event will air live and will bring viewers a variety of sketches, musical performances and celebrity surprises.

Emma, Oti and Rylan take part in the Red Nose Day Challenge (Photo: BBC/Comic Relief/Hamish Frost)

What is the TV schedule for Red Nose Day?

Celebrities Emma Willis, Rylan Clarke and Oti Mabuse will be out of their comfort zone in the Red Nose Day challenge which airs on BBC One tonight (14 March) at 9pm. The special one hour documentary will follow them as they encounter punishing winds and terrain, freezing temperatures and face the toughest challenge they’ve been faced with yet.

The rest of the events for Red Nose Day will kick off on Friday 17 March across the BBC. Whilst the full schedule is yet to be revealed, here is what we know so far about what to watch on Red Nose Day:

Red Peter - CBBC, BBC iPlayer, 5pm

In a historic first the beloved children’s series Blue Peter will turn red for a Red Nose Day extravaganza.

Red Nose Day - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, 7pm

Viewers can expect to be in stitches with events and comedy lined up for a good cause. Special sketches include the hit BBC sitcom Ghosts with a very special guest. A hilarious Love Island parody, complete with host Maya Jama, a star-studded version of The Traitors featuring Dawn French, Eurovision audition tapes from celebrities including Jamie Dornan and Blackadder’s Baldrick’s Bedtime Story featuring one of the UK’s most beloved comedy characters.

Red Nose Day will then move to BBC Two at 10pm with When Comic Relief Did Big Brother, before returning to BBC One at 10.40pm for Comic Relief: The Best Of The Best Bits.

What celebrities will be involved?

Celebrities who will be involved in Red Nose Day 2023 include hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball and Emma Willis, Rylan Clarke and Oti Mabuse who are taking part in the Red Nose Day Challenge. Other famous faces expected to take part in the comedy sketches include Kylie Minogue, Dawn French and Jamie Dornan.

How can I donate to Red Nose Day?

