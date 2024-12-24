Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC is treating fans to a double helping of The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop is back for a pair of Christmas specials.

New episodes will air before and after the big day.

It includes an episode that was postponed from earlier in December.

The BBC will be taking two trips to The Repair Shop this Christmas. Get in the festive spirit with this heartwarming TV treat.

The barn doors will be swinging open for the holiday specials on Christmas Eve and again just before New Year. A special guest will be among the people heading to The Repair Shop in the festive season.

Find out all about The Repair Shop at Christmas and when you can watch it in our handy guide. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Repair Shop at Christmas?

The Repair Shop at Christmas. | BBC / Ricochet / Cody Burridge

There will be two seasonal episodes of the beloved BBC series. One will air on Christmas Eve (Tuesday December 24) and a second will drop on Monday December 30 to fill in your schedule for Betwixtmas.

What time is The Repair Shop at Christmas?

The first of the festive episodes airs tonight (Christmas Eve) and it is scheduled to begin at 8.15pm on BBC1. It will last for an hour and will be followed by the finale of Strike: The Ink Black Heart.

For the episode on Monday December 30, the episode will start at a slightly earlier time of 8pm - and will also be on BBC1. It is scheduled to last for an hour as well - it was postponed from December 11 to later in the month.

How to watch The Repair Shop at Christmas?

Both episodes will be broadcast live on BBC1, but if you can’t watch the episodes live you might be wondering if the show is available on catch up. Fortunately The Repair Shop at Christmas will be on demand on BBC iPlayer after it has finished airing.

What to expect from The Repair Shop at Christmas?

For the episode on Christmas Eve (December 24), the items set for repair will include two giant puffins gifted to a special children’s bookshop. There will also be a magic lantern projector, an enchanting miniature Christmas village and a donkey saddle.

Special guest Roman Kemp will also be appearing with a teddy bear that was a gift for a four-year-old boy who cycled 100 miles to raise money for the hospital that cared for his ill grandad.

On December 30, Bill Paterson reminisces about a pair of 1970s boots and a painting of a town in Sicily. Remember this episode starts slightly earlier at 8pm.

