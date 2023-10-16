Rick and Morty season 8 was confirmed by Adult Swim in 2017 and it could be released next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As season seven of animated adult comedy series Rick and Morty premieres this week, fans are already eager to know if and when season eight will come out.

The new 10 part season of the show features a new Rick Sanchez soundalike voice actor in the form of Ian Cardoni after Adult Swim dismissed the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland over sexual assault allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season seven also marks the 10th anniversary of the hit cult comedy which began as a Back to the Future parody but has since evolved into an intelligent pastiche of sci-fi in general.

Rick and Morty is light on a coherent plot, and usually follows the titular characters and they go on bizarre intergalactic adventures, though season seven is expected to focus more on Rick’s search for Rick Prime, the alternate version of himself who killed his wife.

This is what we know about season eight of Rick and Morty, and when it could air:

Rick and Morty season 8 could be released next year

Will there be a season 8 of Rick and Morty?

Yes, show writer Rob Schrab announced back in May 2022 that writing on an eighth season of Rick and Morty had begun, more than a year before season seven was released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In June 2023 it was confirmed that the series had been fully written. Speaking of the length of the show, producer Steven Levy said: “What's happened in a decade is crazy. Everyone on the show has been surprised by its longevity. Most of the time in this industry, if you can do three or four seasons, you're already happy.

"We've seen Rick and Morty go from a niche series on Adult Swim to an international thing with fans all over the world. It's incredible.”

When will Rick and Morty season 8 be released?

An official release date for season eight has not yet been confirmed. However, the last three seasons were all released around a year apart, so it is likely that the next season will arrive in autumn 2024.

The series will be released on Adult Swim in the US and E4 in the UK. All of seasons 1-6 of Rick and Morty are available to watch now on Channel 4 online - episodes from season 7 will be available to watch there shortly after they are released on E4.

Justin Roiland has been replaced in Rick and Morty from season 7 over sexual assault allegations

Who will be in the cast of Rick and Morty season 8?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast is yet to be confirmed but expect the main stars to return - these include:

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

Other cast who could return include Jon Allen as Mr. Poopybutthole, Dan Harmon as Birdperson, and Tom Kenny as Squanchy.

How many seasons of Rick and Morty will there be?

Following the release of the third season in 2017, Adult Swim renewed the show for 70 more episodes, these will be released over seven seasons.

After season seven has been released, there will be a further 30 episodes still to come, meaning that there will be at least another three seasons of the show.