Rock legend Slash to work on Paramount+ TV adaptation of Erik Axl Sund’s The Crow Girl
Rock legend Slash has joined Paramount+ as an executive producer on The Crow Girl. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist will also contribute to the drama’s soundtrack.
The psychological thriller is based on the trilogy of novels by Swedish crime-writing duo Jerker Eriksson and Hakan Axlander Sundquist, who write under the pseudonym Erik Axl Sund. The adaptation is currently filming in Bristol, with Slash confirming he is joining the production.
Slash said: “I fell in love with Erik Axl Sund’s novel The Crow Girl and was really excited to partner with Buccaneer to produce it. There’s an amazing cast and crew working hard to bring the harrowingly dark and suspenseful story to life as a limited series. It looks amazing!”
Tony Wood, co-chief executive of UK-based production company Buccaneer said: “Working with Slash has been a privilege. He knew Erik Axl Sund’s powerhouse of a trilogy before we did, and he brings an amazing insight to it. Working with an artist of such standing from the music world has brought a fresh perspective to the project and has massively elevated the work.”
What is The Crow Girl about?
The Crow Girl is a based on a trilogy of novels that were merged into a single volume for UK readers. Written by Erik Axl Sund, the story begins when the body of a young boy is found in Stockholm.
When can I watch The Crow Girl on Paramount+?
The upcoming Paramount+ series will feature six episodes and star Broadchurch's Eve Myles, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office actor Katherine Kelly and Vigil's Dougray Scott. Filming is currently in production, with the series expected to be available to watch on Paramount+ in either late 2024 or early 2025.
