Romantic Getaway, a new comedy crime thriller starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan, is set to air on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Sunday 1 January.

The series, which also stars Johnny Vegas, sees a couple steal money to pay for IVF treatments – and then go on the run when their boss notices the missing money.

Here’s everything you need to know about Romantic Getaway.

What’s it about?

The official Sky Comedy synopsis for Romantic Getaway explains that “Alison and Deacon are desperate to have a child. After countless IVF attempts, they are faced with the possibility it might not happen. They are unable to afford more rounds, and with mounting debts the pressure on the relationship begins to show. What is their solution? Steal. Now they must avoid getting caught…”

It goes on to reveal that the series begins “directly after Deacon and Alison have defrauded their dodgy boss Alfie of £500k. The couple are sat in their car, buzzing with adrenaline. But after the buzz wears off, they must not only contend with the gruelling process of IVF, but also have to figure out how to use the money without getting found out, a challenge that draws them deep into the criminal underworld of Reading.”

Who stars in Romantic Getaway?

Romesh Ranganthan as Deacon & Katherine Ryan as Allison in Romantic Getaway (Credit: Nick Wall/Sky UK)

Romesh Ranganathan plays Deacon, one half of the comedy’s Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple. Ranganathan is best-known as a stand-up comedian, both as a regular guest on panel shows like Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You, and as host of shows like The Weakest Link and The Ranganation. As an actor, he’s appeared in sitcoms Avoidance, King Gary, and The Reluctant Landlord.

Katherine Ryan plays Alison, the other half of the lead couple. You’ll know Ryan as a stand-up comedian, appearing regularly on panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and as host of shows like Backstage with Katherine Ryan and All That Glitters. As an actress, you might recognise her from the Netflix sitcom The Duchess.

Johnny Vegas plays Alfie, their already dodgy boss Alfie. You might recognise Vegas from performances in shows like Benidorm, Still Open All Hours, and Murder They Hope - but he’s probably still best known for having appeared in a series of PG Tips adverts.

Who writes and directs?

Romantic Getaway was created by Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green. Ranganathan has previously written shows like Avoidance and The Reluctant Landlord, with Green as his regular producing partner on shows like Avoidance, Asian Provocateur, and Just Another Immigrant.

All six episodes were directed by Shaun Wilson (Frayed, The Young Offenders), while Sarah Morgan (Intelligence) and Elaine Gracie (Pollyamorous) wrote additional material alongside Ranganathan.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can check it out right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Romantic Getaway begins on Sky Comedy at 9pm on Sunday 1 January. Every episode will be available as part of a boxset on NOW TV, which you can sign up for here; there’s also a repeat of the first episode scheduled on Tuesday 3 January at 10:15pm, if you prefer watching linearly.

How many episodes will there be?

There are set to be six episodes of Romantic Getaway, each of which are around half an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s a little too early to tell either way, but as soon as there’s official confirmation we’ll update this piece with the relevant information.

Why should I watch it?