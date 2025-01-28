Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at what happened to Boyzone singer Stephen Gately as Ronan Keating pays tribute.

Boyzone are set to tell all in a new three-part documentary which is set to be released on Sky Documentaries on February 2.

For the first time in 30 years Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael Graham will speaking about their experiences in the band and discuss talk about how they grappled with the true cost of global fame. The series will also focus on their strained relationships as a group and how they dealt with the tragedy of losing band member Stephen Gately.

Back in October Ronan Keating paid tribute to his former band member Stephen Gately on the 15th anniversary of his death. The Irish singer, 47, shared an image of Stephen on Instagram with just the words: “15 years.”

Fans commented on the post posting heart emojis and some people couldn't believe it had been 15 years as to them it seemed like yesterday when they heard the sad news. One person wrote: “ hard to believe but in so many ways it feels like yesterday. He’s with you every moment of the day. Thinking of you all today.”

Irish boyband Boyzone were created by Louis Walsh in 1993 and the group consisted of Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch. The band had hits with ‘No Matter What’ and ‘Words’.

What happened to Stephen Gately?

Stephen Gately died suddenly in Mallorca on October 10 2009 at age 33 from a pulmonary edema caused by an undiagnosed heart condition. His bandmates flew to Majorca to bring his body back to Dublin for his funeral.

Was Stephen Gately Married?

The Boyzone singer was in a relationship with Andrew Cowles for seven years prior to his death. The couple had a commitment ceremony in Vegas in 2003 and later married in civil partnership in 2006. The singer didn't have a will, but according to reports, his fortune was split between his partner and parents.

What does Stephen Gately’s widower Andrew Cowles do now?

It's not clear what Andrew Coles is up to these days but according to his X account he’s living “back home in Dorset” and his bio reads: “I'm the widower of Boyzone singer Stephen Gately. I set-up the UK's first SMS Gateway & have interests in property, technology, food, fitness & musical theatre!”

Watch the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and Now TV from February 2.

