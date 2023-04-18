Eight celebrities take part in new Channel 4 reality game show Scared of the Dark, hosted by Danny Dyer

Channel 4 reality series Scared of the Dark sees eight famous faces brave total darkness for eight days in a specially designed bunker home. Over the course of the show, the celebs will be filmed 24 hours a day by 50 infrared cameras that will pick up all the action.

Over the course of the series they will have to complete challenges to win prizes including some much-needed light. They will have to work together to succeed as, robbed of one of their senses, they will find everyday tasks so much harder.

The show is presented by hard man and EastEnders star Danny Dyer who, having recently hosted new Netflix quiz show Cheat, seems willing to take any gig thrown his way. The contestants will be monitored by psychologists over their time of the show because sensory deprivation is literally a form of torture. Meet the contestants braving the Channel 4 competition:

Who are the Scared of the Dark contestants?

Scarlett Moffatt - A TV personality who rose to fame following her appearance on reality series Gogglebox. Scarlett has also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Chloe Burrows - Chloe was a contestant on season seven of Love Island contestant - she was a runner-up with Toby Aromolaran, who she had coupled up with. After 13 months together Toby dumped her, but she’s unlikely to find love at first sight in the darkness of the bunker.

Danny Dyer hosts Scared of the Dark

Paul Gascoigne - The former Newcastle United and footballer - he made 57 England caps scoring 10 goals for his national team over as many years. After a highly publicised battle with alcohol addiction after his retirement, Gazza has been through rehab and now lives a quiet life in Dorset.

Chris Eubank - Former professional boxer and WBO middleweight and super-middleweight boasts an impressive record of 44 wins (23 by knockout), two draws, and five losses (one by knockout).

Chris McCausland - A comedian known for his stand up shows and appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Lie To You? Chris became blind later in life - as the only blind contestant on the show he will find life in the pitch black bunker easiest to adapt to.

Donna Preston - Actress, comedian and writer, Donna is known for appearances in Apocalypse Wow, Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show. She recently played the role of Despair in Neil Gaiman dark fantasy Netflix adaptation The Sandman.

Max George - Lead singer of the boy band The Wanted, Max began a career as a footballer, playing for Preston North End before an injury pushed him to change career track. The Wanted are known for hits including Glad You Came, All Time Low, and Chasing the Sun.

Nicola Adams - The former professional boxer competed from 2017 to 2019 before retiring with an undefeated record. In her amateur career she won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

Chris Eubank allegedly quit the show because he wasn't allowed to smoke cannabis on set

Why did Chris Eubank quit Scared of the Dark?

The Sun reported that Chris quit the show before the eight days were up because he wasn’t allowed to smoke cannabis on set, something that he denies. He had been seen getting testy with his fellow celebrity’s potty mouths in the first episode of the show. Chris told the contestants to stop swearing to make their parents proud, but his requests fell on deaf ears.

The former professional boxer has previously said on social media that he smokes the class B drug, which is illegal in the UK, with limited medical exceptions.

A source told The Sun: “Chris was a great signing and really interesting figure, but he was very restless and irritable. It just became apparent that he couldn’t cope and wanted out. Not being able to smoke his cannabis seemed to be a big issue.

“He made it very clear to other people on the show that he wanted to smoke and felt he should be allowed to, but obviously taking illegal drugs on a mainstream TV show just isn’t going to happen.”