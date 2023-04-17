New Channel 4 celebrity game show Scared of the Dark sees celebrities spend eight days in a pitch black bunker where they are filmed by infrared cameras

Channel 4 reality series Scared of the Dark sees eight celebrities - Scarlett Moffatt, Chloe Burrows, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Max George, and Nicola Adams - as they spend eight days in complete darkness.

Over the series they are faced with challenges where they can win vital resources, and even some time in the light, but if they lose a challenge, certain luxuries will be lost.

In a fairly brazen rip-off of I’m A Celebrity, contestants can opt out of the show by shouting ‘I’m scared of the dark’, something which Chris Eubank did early into the series. According to The Sun, the former professional boxer left the show because he wasn’t allowed to smoke cannabis on set.

One of the contestants is Chris McCausland, a blind comedian who is used to operating without sight, and attempts to help his fellow celebrities along the way. Speaking of the series, host Danny Dyer, fresh of the back of presenting Netflix game show Cheat, said: “This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things. Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off — it’s proper good telly.”

This is everything you need to know about Scared of the Dark and where the pitch black bunker is located:

Danny Dyer hosts Scared of the Dark

Where is Scared of the Dark filmed?

It is apt that at this time of economic crisis, geopolitical tension, and renewed fear over viruses and nuclear war, that the latest major game show to hit our screens is filmed in a bunker.

The series was filmed at a purpose-built bunker at Cardington Airship Sheds, near Bedford in September 2022.

The hangars are on the site of a former airfield which was constructed in 1915 and was used by the government from 1919 until it was closed in 2000. The second hangar at the site is part of Cardington Studios and had previously been used for other major filming projects.

Scared of the Dark was filmed at Cardington Airfield, Bedford

Star Wars prequel Rogue One, the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, the later Robert Pattinson Batman movie, Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and Inception are among the blockbusters that have made use of the hangars.

The hangar has also been chosen as the location for another upcoming game show, Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the Netflix smash hit drama series, which is due for release later this year.

The bunker used in Scared of the Dark has been especially designed so that no light gets in, and the celebrities really are left in absolute darkness. However, watching a black screen for eight nights wouldn’t make for great telly, so producers fitted 50 infrared cameras inside the bunked so that audiences can see the contestants as they compete in challenges.

How can you watch Scared of the Dark?