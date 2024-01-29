Adam Scott as Mark S in Severance (Credit: Apple TV+)

In typically cryptic fashion, fans of AppleTV+’s darkly comedic thriller, “Severance,” will be pleased to know that production for the long-awaited second season is underway, according to director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

Stiller took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reshare a post from AppleTV+’s account showing an image of Adam Scott, complete in business attire, sprinting down a barren corridor with a camera just peaking off-shot. Stiller captioned the reshare with “back to work,” indicating that he is on set and production is underway.

This comes a few months after “Severance” creators hid an easter egg in an advert for the latest iPhone. In that, a woman was seen entering a subway train either going to or coming home from work with an armful of files. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that the actress was Britt Lower, the actress who plays Helly R/Helena Egan in the series - dressed exactly as Helly R would in the series.

Having seen the production delayed by the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, fans of the Emmy-nominated hit streaming series were wondering when their mountain of questions would (hopefully) begin getting some answers to the season one cliffhanger, in which Scott’s “innie,” Mark, delivers a relation to the sister of his “outie,” before the switch is flicked yet again.

The show was considered one of AppleTV+’s biggest successes, earning multiple Emmy nominations after the first season, critically acclaimed performances from Adam Scott, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette and a devout cult following trying to uncover the numerous cyphers throughout the show akin to those who followed “Lost” or “Twin Peaks.”

What is “Severance” about?

"Severance" is an Apple TV+ series created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller. The series is a workplace thriller and psychological drama that explores the consequences of a mysterious corporate procedure that separates work and non-work memories. The show delves into the lives of employees at the fictional company, Lumen Industries, and how this unique and unsettling severance process impacts their personal and professional experiences.

Who starred in the first season of “Severance”?

Where can I watch the first season of “Severance”?