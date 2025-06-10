A critically-acclaimed historical mystery series starring Sean Bean is now free to watch after the show was axed by Disney+ earlier this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shardlake was released on the Disney+ subscription service in May 2024, with four episodes based on the book ‘Dissolution’ from the Shardlake book series by C. J. Sansom. The Tudor-era story follows barrister Matthew Shardlake as he is sent by Thomas Cromwell to investigate the death of a commissioner in the town of Scarnsea.

The miniseries boasted an impressive cast, with Sean Bean starring as Thomas Cromwell, while Arthur Hughes led the show as Matthew Shardlake. Shardlake was commended by critics at the time of its release landing an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it wasn't enough to save the show from being axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside confirming the cancellation of superhero comedy series Extraordinary, a representative for the streaming service said at the time: “Disney+ Original series, ‘Shardlake’ will [also] not be returning for a second season on the service. We’d like to thank Stephen Butchard who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge. We hope to work with all of our partners across these shows again in the future.”

Sean Bean stars as the infamous Thomas Cromwell in the Disney+ murder-mystery Shardlake (Picture: Adrienn Szabo/Disney+)

While fans were left disappointed by the news, there is a better update for those who are yet to catch the series. ITV have picked up Shardlake for broadcast, meaning that you can catch the show free-of-charge. All four episodes are available to watch right now on ITVX and the STV Player.

They will also be airing on television - the first episode aired on Monday, June 9 at 9pm. The show will air in the same timeslot every Monday until June 30.

Fans have already been celebrating the show’s second life, with some hoping that ITV take a punt on a second series after the Disney+ cancellation. One viewers took to social media to say: “ I hope ITV, or a channel with a half decent budget and historical drama experience, can pick up the #Shardlake series. The main cast definitely has potential, and the next books in the series are great stories. This one has just been too Disneyfied to do it full justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake and Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak in Shardlake. Picture: Disney+/Adrienn Szabo

Another added: “Well done, @ITV to have brought #Shardlake on our screens. Disney + did not renew it even being a good start and with 2 strong leads with Arthur Hugues and Anthony Boyle. Let's hope you will choose to bring it back and adapt the series of books which is superb.”

ITV has not yet commented on whether a second series of Shardlake will be commissioned.