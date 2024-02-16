Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even Sir David Jason couldn’t compete with the ongoing football coverage of recent weeks after his BBC 2 series “Touring Toolshed” was part of the rescheduling around the African Cup of Nations. However, fans of the “Only Fools and Horses” icon are assured that his special appearance on “Car SOS” won’t be affected by sporting coverage.

The popular National Geographic series will see Sir David help the hosts Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend restore a Datsun 240k Skyline, with producers of “Car SOS” hoping the appearance of Del Boy will attract high ratings. This is according to an insider speaking to the Daily Star: “It's a big deal to have him on the show because he's such a legend. Producers were absolutely thrilled when he agreed to take part. David is one of the nation's most popular stars, so getting him involved is bound to boost viewing figures."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series follows presenters Fuzz Townshend, a master mechanic, and Tim Shaw, a car enthusiast, as they rescue and restore classic cars for deserving owners who are unable to complete the restorations themselves due to various reasons, such as health issues or financial constraints. Each episode typically features the restoration of a different car, ranging from vintage classics to rare sports cars, and showcases the challenges and successes of the restoration process.

Sir David isn't the first celebrity to appear on the show but he is certainly one of its most high-profile. Other celebrities who have appeared on "Car SOS" include former AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson restoring a 1935 Riley Kestrel 9, which had sentimental value to him. Sir Patrick Stewart helped restore a 1967 Fiat Dino Coupe, a car that reminded him of his first car, and Mark Webber helped in the restoration of a 1971 Porsche 914. Being a former Formula 1 driver, the Porsche 914 restoration was a project close to his heart.

When is Sir David Jason on “Car SOS”?