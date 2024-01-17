Six Nations: Full Contact | What’s Netflix’s series about, will it arrive before the opening Six Nations game?
With the 2024 Six Nations tournament set to start in early February, is “Six Nations: Full Contact” arriving on Netflix before the opening fixture?
Netflix has taken us behind the scenes of the Chicago Bulls, the Formula 1 world and the Australian Open, and will continue to offer their fly-on-the-wall collection of sporting docu-series. This time, it’s one of the oldest rugby competitions in history, and shortly before the 2024 tournament begins - the Six Nations Championship.
Netflix is touting “Six Nations: Full Contact” as a chance to “ fans closer than ever to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship. Six Nations: Full Contact will take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind-the-scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.”
This groundbreaking series, created by the team behind “F1: Drive to Survive,” will for the first time allow a camera crew full access to the six teams that vied for the 2023 Six Nations crown, offering an immersive journey from the team room to the personal lives of the players. Viewers are set to embark on a fascinating exploration of the intricacies of rugby and the lives of its elite players, making this series a unique, first-time experience for rugby fans and sports enthusiasts alike.
Among some of the rugby players featuring in the series are Scotland’s Finn Russell, France’s Gaël Fickou, and England’s Ellis Genge, who open up to Netflix viewers about the highs and lows of the competition, with many no doubt paying particular interest in the events behind the Ireland team - the winners of the 2023 Six Nations Championship.
When does “Six Nations: Full Contact” arrive on Netflix?
“Six Nations: Full Contact” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 24 2024.
When is the 2024 Six Nations competition?
Netflix seems to have timed the release of the docu-series at an ideal time, with the opening Six Nations fixture between France and Ireland taking place on February 2 2024 at 8pm
