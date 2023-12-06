No-strings-attached relationships never seem to pan out how they should, as Sky’s new comedy series, “Smothered,” reveals.

Is there such a thing as a no-strings-attached relationship? That’s the question posed in the new Sky Original comedy series, “Smothered,” premiering this week on Sky Comedy and starring Danielle Vitalis and “Plebs” actor Tom Pointing as the “casual” lovers who find themselves in a not-so-casual situation when the truth of one of the lovers is revealed.

The series, written and created by Canadian screenwriter Monica Heisey (who was a writer on the smash hit comedy “Schitt’s Creek” starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara), is a throwback to the great British romcom - according to the creator. “I was raised on the great British rom-com, so I’ve always been kind of obsessed with the idea of getting to try my hand at one myself. When Emma Lawson and Rough Cut came to me with the concept for Smothered, I thought it sounded compelling and like a different way into the genre that I hadn’t seen before.”

“I wanted a classic rom-com like my favourites from the 80s and 90s, something that started with chemistry first and just let two people break apart and come back together over and over in a (hopefully!) enjoyable way. God, we’ve been through so many different descriptions

of the show—someone I showed it to called it “Catastrophe with twentysomethings.”

“I’d say it’s silly, sweet, and a little sexy, a modern-day love story about all the ways life can make romance complicated, even if everyone involved has the best intentions,” Heisey revealed in an interview with Sky. Speaking about the lead characters, Heisey added “I really think Jon and Danielle are like a modern-day Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. They’re just so charming and easy to watch. I think people are going to fall in love with them, hard!”

What is “Smothered” about?

“Sammy is a fiercely independent young woman who is done with dating apps, sick of immature men, and here for a good time. Tom has never been inclined to swipe left or right; he’s a settled man with a warm heart but carries his fair share of baggage. On a night out, the two strangers meet, and end up singing out their drunken souls in a karaoke booth. Then the inevitable happens. (They hook up).”

“What seems like a great idea at the time, the strangers agree to have a no-strings-attached affair for three weeks – but on the condition that they never speak again. Sounds simple, right However, what was supposed to be a few weeks of great sex, pasta in bed and first names only, the sparks flying around them cannot be ignored. But Sammy soon makes a shocking discovery that there is another woman in Tom’s life... his six-year-old daughter Ellie.”

Who stars in “Smothered?”

Sky has released the following cast list for the first season of “Smothered”:

Danielle Vitalis as Sammy

Jon Pointing as Tom

Aisling Bea

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Blair Underwood

Jordan Stephens

Lisa Hammond

When is “Smothered” released?