The Santa Clauses season 2: how many episodes are there in season 2 of Santa Clauses and when is the finale?
Starring Tim Allen, The Santa Clauses is currently airing on Disney Plus
The finale of The Santa Clauses season 2 is just around the corner, with the final episode in the six part series set to air on Disney Plus this week.
The festive show which follows the story of Scott Calvin and his family is a comedy spin-off of the popular movie franchise, with films including: The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006).
Starring Tim Allen as Mr Clause, this season has seen him reassess what it means to be Santa Claus and how he can juggle the demands whilst being a father. Here's everything you need to know about when the final episode drops on Disney Plus.
What is The Santa Clauses season 2 about?
The official synopsis for The Santa Clauses season 2 reads: "After nearly three decades of being Santa Claus, Scott Calvin’s magic begins to falter. As he struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, he discovers a new clause that forces him to rethink his role as Santa and as a father."
The Santa Clauses - is there a trailer?
Yes, Disney Plus released a trailer in November. Lasting just over two-minutes, it sets the scene for plenty of festive mischief from the Clause family. You can watch the trailer for The Santa Clauses season 2 below.
How many episodes are there in The Santa Clauses season 2?
There are six episodes in season 2 of The Santa Clauses, with five currently available to watch on Disney Plus. The festive series dropped on November 8, with episodes airing on a weekly basis. There is just one more episode left to go.
When is the Santa Clauses season 2 finale?
The Santa Clauses season 2 finale will be available to watch on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 6, just 19 days before Christmas.
Will there be a Santa Clauses season 3?
The second season of Santa Clauses hasn't wrapped yet, but there is already talks of a third season. It has not yet been announced if the festive show has been renewed, however in an interview with ComicBook, star Tim Allen addressed the possibility different themes that could be explored in Santa Clauses season 3.
Allen said: "I'm a sci-fi guy and I love stories. The fact that we haven't really figured out Cal's potential yet, and we're seeing a lot of potential for [Sandra] that all of a sudden opened up." Adding: "Even me as I go, 'Wow, this could go somewhere.' She's a human and she has abilities way past what witches are used to. So we don't know where this could go. And all of a sudden me, as a sci-fi guy, [thinking] this could be a whole other world."
