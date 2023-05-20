Guests for Ridge on Sunday have been confirmed for 21 May

Sophy Ridge will be joined by guests to discuss the biggest political stories of the week.

The broadcast will have plenty of talk about on Sky News' flagship Sunday show. Ridge has hosted the programme since 2017 and it is the rival to BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - which replaced The Andrew Marr Show in late 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sophy Ridge joined Sky as a political correspondent in 2011 and rose up through the ranks. The broadcaster launched Ridge on Sunday in 2017 after Dermot Murnaghan moved to Sky New Tonight.

In 2022, Ridge became the host of The Take with Sophy Ridge which also airs on Sky.

Who are the guests on Ridge on Sunday this week?

Sky News has announced the politicans and other guests who will be appearing on Ridge on Sunday on 21 May - the announcement was made on Saturday (20 May). The guests will be as follows:

Therese Coffey - environment secretary

Liz Kendall - shadow health minister

Andy Street - Conservative West Midlands mayor

Martha Lane Fox - BBC President

David Blevins - Ireland correspondent Sky News

Liz Bates - political correspondent Sky News

What channel is Ridge on Sunday on?

It is Sky News' flagship Sunday morning and is on the channel each week. It can be found on channel 501 on Sky, 602 on Virgin Media, 82 on Freeview and 202 on Freesat.

What time does Ridge on Sunday start?