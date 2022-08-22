Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe, following the ship that gets assigned all the least glamorous jobs

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third series of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated Star Trek comedy, is coming to Paramount+ in the US on Tuesday 25 August.

In the UK, it’ll be available one day later on Wednesday 26 August on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3.

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks about?

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe. It follows the USS Cerritos - essentially the B team of Starfleet, the ship that gets assigned all the unglamorous jobs - and in particular focuses on a group of four ensigns, the most junior people on the ship.

Season 3 will pick up from the cliffhanger ending to Season 2, and see the Ensigns attempt to clear Captain Freeman’s name after her arrest for supposed attacks on the Pakleds.

Who stars in Star Trek: Lower Decks?

The characters from animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. L-R: D’Vana Tendi, wearing blue; Sam Rutherford, wearing yellow; Beckett Mariner, wearing red; Brad Boimler, also wearing red. (Credit: Paramount+)

Tawny Newsome stars as Ensign Beckett Mariner, the Captain’s daughter and regular rulebreaker. Newsome is best known for appearing in the Netflix comedy Space Force, as well as Brockmire and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$. She’s also lead singer of the band Four Lost Souls.

Jack Quaid stars as Ensign Brad Boimler, who wants to be a Captain one day. He’s best known for playing Hughie Campbell in The Boys, though you might also recognise him from Vinyl, Logan Lucky, or Scream (2020). His parents are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

Noël Wells plays Ensign D’vana Tendi, an ensign in the sciences division. She’s best known for appearing in Master of None, the Netflix comedy from Aziz Ansari, but has also appeared on Saturday Night Live and Craig f the Creek.

Eugene Cordero plays Ensign Sam Rutherford, an enthusiastic engineer. Cordero - who also appeared on Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ alongside Newsome - has had recurring roles on The Good Place, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and the Disney+ series Loki.

They’re joined by Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), Jerry O’Connell (Sliders), Fred Tatascioire (too many to list), Gillian Vigman (New Girl), and Lauren Lapkus (Orange is the New Black) amongst others.

Who writes Star Trek: Lower Decks?

The series was created and is showrun by Mike McMahan, who previously worked on the animated comedy Rick and Morty. McMahan also ran the Star Trek comedy twitter account “TNG Series 8”, which is an early example of the sort of tongue in cheek self referential humour you see on Lower Decks.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Star Trek: Lower Decks?

In the UK, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 will be available to watch in the UK from Wednesday 26 August on Amazon Prime Video. Both previous seasons are currently available to watch there also.

In the US, Star Trek: Lower Decks will begin a day earlier on Tuesday 25 August, available to watch on Paramount+.

New episodes will air weekly in each territory.

How many episodes will Star Trek: Lower Decks be?

There are going to be ten episodes in the new series of Star Trek: Lower Decks, each around 21 minutes long.

Will there be a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4?

Yes, there will! A fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks - again ten episodes of around 20 minutes each - was confirmed in January 2022. While it doesn’t have an official release date just yet, it seems reasonable to expect it to air in Autumn 2023, in keeping with the pattern established by previous seasons.

It was also announced that the Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actors would appear in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, playing their characters in a live action crossover.

Why should I watch Star Trek: Lower Decks?