A Stranger Things and Dynasty actor has died aged 77 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The daughter of Mark Withers, who also appeared in Magnum PI, told Variety magazine in America the news and paid tribute to her dad.

Jessie Withers said: "He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable,' she said in a statement to Variety on Friday.

Mark Withers as Coroner Gary in Stranger Things | Netflix

"Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike."

Mark was Coroner Gary in the first season of Netflix's megahit series Stranger Things.

Withers’ breakthrough role was as playing Ted Dinard in Dynasty, the boyfriend of Steve Carrington, in 1981. He also appeared in several 1980s Saturday primetime staples such as Wonder Woman, The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, Matlock, L.A. Law, The King of Queens and Frasier as well as in long-running US soap Days of our Lives as Coach Locke.