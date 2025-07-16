Stranger Things season 5: Everything we know about Netflix show's final season including release date as fans await trailer
The 80s-inspired sci-fi series is one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever, with millions of fans across the world falling in love with the show when it premiered in 2016. Almost 10 years later, viewers are finally getting the answers they have craved, with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
As excitement begins to ramp up for the show’s conclusion, here’s everything we know so far about Stranger Things season five.
When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?
Netflix has confirmed that episodes of Stranger Things season five will be released in batches.
Episode one to four will land on the streaming platform from 1am UK time on November 27. Episodes five to seven will be released at 1am UK time on Boxing Day (December 26).
The show’s final-ever episode will land on Netflix at 1am UK time on January 1, 2026.
Who is in Stranger Things season 5 cast?
All of the beloved character are returning for the last instalment of Stranger Things, as well as a few new faces. While the no-longer-junior main cast return to the centre of the story alongside stars such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour, one huge name joining the cast is Terminator legend Linda Hamilton.
The confirmed cast so far includes:
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hopper
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Jamie Campbell-Bower as Vecna
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Natalie Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
- Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
- Amybeth McNulty as Vickie
- Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler
- Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow
- Alex Breaux as Lieutenant Akers
- Linda Hamilton as Doctor Kay
What is Stranger Things season 5 about?
Season four of the show was left on a huge cliffhanger, as Will sensed that Venca was still alive despite the bitter battle fought at the end of the season that left Max in a coma. Now with rifts open in Hawkins, the Upside Down begins to seep through, setting the stage for a huge showdown with villain Vecna.
Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.
“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.
Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season 5?
Netflix is set to release a new teaser trailer for the show on July 16, featuring brand new footage from the show’s upcoming episodes. The trailer will be posted to social media, were no doubt fans will lap up the new content.
Despite being packed with mostly older clips, we caught a glimpse of new footage in the release date announcement trailer which was released on June 1. You can watch it at the top of the page or here:
