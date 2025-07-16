Stranger Things fans will be heading back to Hawkins one more time later this year as the epic conclusion to the Netflix mega-hit series premieres.

The 80s-inspired sci-fi series is one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever, with millions of fans across the world falling in love with the show when it premiered in 2016. Almost 10 years later, viewers are finally getting the answers they have craved, with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

As excitement begins to ramp up for the show’s conclusion, here’s everything we know so far about Stranger Things season five.

Stranger Things will premiere its fifth and final season laster this year. | Courtesy of Netflix

When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

Netflix has confirmed that episodes of Stranger Things season five will be released in batches.

Episode one to four will land on the streaming platform from 1am UK time on November 27. Episodes five to seven will be released at 1am UK time on Boxing Day (December 26).

The show’s final-ever episode will land on Netflix at 1am UK time on January 1, 2026.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Jake Connelly as Derek in STRANGER THINGS | Courtesy of Netflix

Who is in Stranger Things season 5 cast?

All of the beloved character are returning for the last instalment of Stranger Things, as well as a few new faces. While the no-longer-junior main cast return to the centre of the story alongside stars such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour, one huge name joining the cast is Terminator legend Linda Hamilton.

The confirmed cast so far includes:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Jamie Campbell-Bower as Vecna

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalie Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Alex Breaux as Lieutenant Akers

Linda Hamilton as Doctor Kay

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. | Courtesy of Netflix

What is Stranger Things season 5 about?

Season four of the show was left on a huge cliffhanger, as Will sensed that Venca was still alive despite the bitter battle fought at the end of the season that left Max in a coma. Now with rifts open in Hawkins, the Upside Down begins to seep through, setting the stage for a huge showdown with villain Vecna.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS | Courtesy of Netflix

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season 5?

Netflix is set to release a new teaser trailer for the show on July 16, featuring brand new footage from the show’s upcoming episodes. The trailer will be posted to social media, were no doubt fans will lap up the new content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being packed with mostly older clips, we caught a glimpse of new footage in the release date announcement trailer which was released on June 1. You can watch it at the top of the page or here: