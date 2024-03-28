Meet the cast and hosts of Taskmaster series 17 - Nick Mohammed, Joanne McNally, Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alex Horne, John Robins & Sophie Willan. Picture: Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Taskmaster is back! The hit Channel 4 gameshow which sees comedian Greg Davies set celebrities challenging tasks is finally returning to our screens.

The TV series has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and is already confirmed for another six seasons through to 2026. But that's not all, a junior version of the show and a VR game have also been announced.

Five comedians will be put to the test challenging their creativity and wit in a series of bizarre challenges. But who will be crowned the next Taskmaster champion? Here's everything you need to know.

Taskmaster series 17 trailer

Channel 4 has revealed a trailer for Taskmaster series 17 ahead of its release, you can watch it here.

Taskmaster series 17 cast

Meet the Taskmaster series 17 contestants:

Nick Mohammed: The comedy actor from Leeds is best known for playing Nathan Shelley in Apple TV series Ted Lasso and has also featured in Intelligence, Stath Lets Flats, and films including Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Joanne McNally: The Irish stand-up comedian and actor co-hosted Irish sketch show Republic of Telly in 2015, and wrote and performed her one woman dark comedy show Bite Me at the Dublin Fringe.

John Robins: Hailing from Bristol, the comedian, radio presenter and writer wrote for The Russell Howard Hour and currently hosts a BBC Radio 5 Live show.

Sophie Willan: The Bolton comedian wrote and starred in the sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, BBC comedy Still Open All Hours, and the second season of BBC prison drama Time. She has also written for and narrated game show The Circle, and its celebrity spin-off.

Steve Pemberton: The Blackburn comedian is best known for his hit sitcoms The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9. He has also starred in more serious roles in Whitechapel and Happy Valley.

Who is the Taskmaster?

The resident Taskmaster is comedian Greg Davies who is best known for his role in The Inbetweeners. He sets exciting tasks for the five comedians, challenging their creativity and wit and providing viewers hilarious entertainment. Tasks are supervised by comedian Alex Horne but Davies, always has the final word.

When can I watch Taskmaster series 17?

Taskmaster season 17 will be available to watch on Channel 4 from Thursday, March 28. With all 10 episodes airing in the same time slot on a weekly basis.